Abnormally dry, but not yet a drought

Talk a walk around our area - what do you see? Creeks and rivers running well below normal in their height; fields of brown; and trees stressed from the heat and dry weather - forced to drop their leaves before they could ever change color.

While autumn tends to be a dry period for many places in North America; this start to autumn has been particularly dry.

I spoke with the two National Weather Service offices that cover our area, and while we do not always agree on the forecasts, we do agree on just how dry this month has been.

Jason Frazier, a Meteorologist with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Pittsburgh, told me that "From September 3rd through today it's the second driest period on record here...here in Pittsburgh. This is kind of our dry season, but it is still abnormally dry here."

Further south, where the drought is worse, meteorologists there have elevated that area to a moderate drought category.

"Most late summers and early falls across the area - we do get kind of a prolonged period of drier conditions." Senior Meteorologist Robert Hart of the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Charleston, WV explained. "That makes this developing drought potentially even worse..."

On Thursday morning, a cold front approached our area and gave us some rain showers, but it was not enough.

Clarksburg received only a tenth of an inch of rain - making our monthly total so far less than a quarter inch. In order to catch up to average, we would need to have this morning's rain showers every day for twenty days just to meet September's average.

While in theory two inches of rain would solve our "departure from average", it could sometimes result in flooding.

Here is the issue with that: the ground - because it has been so dry - is now very, very hard. So that makes it very difficult for a lot of water to be absorbed by the ground in a quick amount of time. So what ends up happening is, we take this bottle of water and pour it on the dry ground very fast and we see that a lot of it tends to run off.

Now it is important to note that even though we have been abnormally dry, we are not under a drought. But if this dry weather continues - we might be.

Fortunately, both of the long range models that I use are showing a trend that cooler temperatures are on the way possibly after next weekend.

So while we may see some more rain over the weekend and possibly next week, it may become rather dry again as we start off October.

I am Meteorologist Timothy Albertson, keeping you connected.