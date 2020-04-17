Absentee voting during the Coronavirus: FAQ's

On April 1st Governor Jim Justice (R) announced West Virginia's primary election day would be pushed back to June 9th due to the Coronavirus.

But rather than worrying about social distancing at the polling precincts - many places, including Harrison County, are encouraging absentee voting.

In order to receive an absentee ballot one must first apply with an application by mail. All registered voters in the state will receive a post card with an application such as this one

Harrison County Clerk Susan Thomas says there a couple common mistakes voters make when completing their application .

"Don't tear it apart, just fill it out, fold it, tape it and mail it back to us," Thomas said "If you are no party, independent, you have to mark the appropriate box,"

For voters worried about the safety of their applications ballots, there is a website "GoVoteWV.com" which will track their ballot, similar to tracking a package.

"Track the time we get your application, to when we send your ballot out, and when we get it back," Thomas said

All voters wanting to use absentee ballots must return their application before June 3rd.

And when election day comes- Harrison County will have a limited number of polling places.

"Due to the anticipated influx of absentee ballots that we hope to receive, we are only going to have at this point 7 voting locations," Thomas said " with probably 10-12 precincts in each voting location, we're placing them in each magisterial district along with one is Salem"

Due to these limited locations, it is vital those who can to vote absentee so the state does not confront the problem of long lines with longer wait times on election day.

"We'll take care of everybody's ballots it will be secure and safe," Thomas said "I want to assure the voters of Harrison County that we will take care of them,"