Actor Jared Leto learns about coronavirus pandemic after returning from desert retreat

Talk about getting away from it all…

Actor Jared Leto tweeted Tuesday that he’d just found out about the novel coronavirus pandemic after a nearly two-week silent meditation in the desert.

“We were totally isolated,” he wrote. “No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility.”

Leto wrote that he walked out “into a very different world.”

He added that he hopes his fans are safe, and that he’s “sending positive energy to all.”

Leto’s next project is a starring role in the upcoming film “Morbius.”

