Aerospace Education Weekend sets cadets up for a bright future

Those aging from 12 and older spent time at the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Center on Nov. 23 and 24 to learn different aspects of aviation.

From the mechanics to the skills and factors they need to know, the weekend long event provided the cadets with knowledge to go toward their future careers.

"I've learned a lot about aerospace, astronomy, ground search and rescue, emergency services," said Cadet Capt. Josiah

Cadet Capt., Katherine Weinhold, said she's excited to share what she's learned with others.

"I love teaching classes at my home squadron, so I love going out of our area to get knowledge on how to teach better basically."

Dr. Brad Gilbert, the interim director at the facility, said this is a great way for the cadets to focus in on their interests.

"As the technology continues to change and as the aviation here in north central West Virginia continues to expand, this is going to be a wonderful future for them," he said.

"Not only in this area but throughout the country."

The project officer, Capt. Bruce Dawson said the need for those in aerospace continues to expand.

"We have a need of over 750,000 mechanics in the next ten years and it's getting to a critical level so that's why we started this," he said.

Capt. Dawson is hoping that this is a start that will hopefully keep the cadets on board.

"We're trying to get the kids to realize what there is in West Virginia in the aerospace industry. We have a lot of company's here in Bridgeport that are a big footprint in the aerospace that nobody knows is here."