Affordable pet washes offered to public at Pierpont Community and Technical College

Pierpont Community and Technical College students host a monthly pet wash event to offer the community an affordable way to get their pets cleaned and pampered, while also giving students real-world experience.

The public event allows anyone to walk in and have their pet washed or get their nails trimmed for a fraction of the cost to visit a groomer or vet.

Hailey McComas is getting ready to graduate from the Vet Tech program and helps organize the pet washes.

"We're students in training, but a lot of us have been doing this for a while," McComas said. "A lot of us have a lot of experience working with animals. This gives us more hands-on work that we wouldn't get in the classroom. It gives us the opportunity to put our skills to the test."

Saturday's pet wash runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is held on Pierpont's Locust Avenue Campus on the first floor of Hunt Haught Hall.