After five years and ever-increasing crowds, annual fireworks display in Bridgeport a COVID-19 casualty

For the last six years, residents throughout the area have enjoyed one of the largest fireworks displays in North Central West Virginia thanks to WDTV and its sponsors. Thanks for COVID-19, there will not be a seventh annual fireworks display this year.

The event, which was the Jenkins Subaru-Hyundai Fireworks Spectacular in 2019, has been canceled, according to WDTV Vice President and General Manager Tim DeFazio.

“With the crowds this event has produced in the past, it’s not worth taking any chances,” said DeFazio.

For anyone who has been part of the past events, the crowds have grown from big to in the thousands. In fact, it is crowded hours before as local shopping plazas from Home Depot and Gabe’s to Eastpointe and NewPointe among others are jam packed and often see tailgating taking place.

“The crowds are every bit in the thousands,” said DeFazio. “We’ve had such a great relationship with our sponsors providing this event to the community and the sponsors are understanding and in agreement this is probably the best direction to take. It’s unfortunate.”

The event is the brainchild of DeFazio. Growing up in the area, he remembered the old Independence Day fireworks shows put on by Hill’s Department Store that had the area – and the surrounding roadways – littered with vehicle.

From that nostalgia came an event many looked forward to each year. It was one DeFazio looked forward to as well as he knew the community his station served, as well as the sponsors of the event, enjoyed it.

“Every parking lot in the immediate area was filled. It was a party,” he said. “It’s best to be on the side of caution. At the same time, it’s sad because it’s such an anticipated event. Still, we have to put it on hold this year and hopefully see it return next year.”

DeFazio said like so many others, decisions are being made for reasons no one ever expected. And he understands not everyone agrees with decisions, but we are erring on the side of caution.

“Every decision you make through this can be upsetting,” said DeFazio. “We’re making decisions the best we can through these unchartered waters. I can assure you no one looked forward to canceling this.”