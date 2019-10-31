After school program provides "safe space" for students

Mountaineer Middle school has created what they say is a safe place for children to go after school.

Going from 12 to over 40 kids, the "Project Issac" after school program aims to improve social, emotional, recreational, and a variety of other skills through group work and activities.

The kids start off with a healthy meal and then it's on to tutoring, which rotates with teamwork activities and games.

Officials involved with the program say it allows teachers to get connect with kids on an entirely different level.

"They wouldn't stay after school if they didn't care about them and they build that relationship and middle school students especially need that relationship with their teachers so they feel safe and comfortable coming to school. It encourages their academic and whole emotional well-being. It encourages that growth," said Regional Director of the program, Millie Michael.

Project Issac is Monday through Thursday and all teachers urge any interested students to jump on the band wagon.