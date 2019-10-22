Multiple agencies respond to Huntington Bank regarding alleged robbery

Multiple agencies responded to Huntington Bank on West Main Street Tuesday afternoon regarding an apparent robbery.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call came in around 2:40 p.m.

The call was for an armed robbery, but it was determined that it was not an armed robbery, 911 officials said.

911 said that police are looking for a suspect.

Bridgeport Police Department, Clarksburg Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff's and West Virginia State Police are on scene, according to 911 officials.

Bridgeport Police Department will be investigation.

