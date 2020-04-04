Liquor sales to anyone without WV-issued ID banned in Mon. County

According to Monongalia County Health Department officials, liquor will not be sold to anyone with a West Virginia-issued ID.

This prohibition is In order to enforce social distancing and to keep residents of other states which have higher rates of COVID-19 out of West Virginia.

The changes took effect at noon Saturday, April 4, and will remain in effect until rescinded.

Dr. Lee B. Smith, MCHD executive director and county health officer, noted that just as the Eastern Panhandle gets traffic via Interstate 81, which runs through Berkeley County, Interstate 79 also provides an easy path for out-of-state residents to travel to Monongalia County.

This prohibition comes as a result of numerous people from neighboring states crossing the West Virginia border to purchase liquor.