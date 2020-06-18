Alderson Broaddus University Closed on Juneteenth

Local university closed on Juneteenth.

June 19 commemorates the official end of slavery in 1865. Two years after the emancipation proclamation .

Alderson Broaddus University, President Dr. James Barry decided to shutdown the campus in honor of this event.

He said, the decision was made to remind the community of their history and have them reflect on what is really important.

Barry added, "We just didn't give them a day off we gave them an opportunity to spend some time and really reflect on who we are and what we are doing as individuals and citizens of the country."

