All results from Harrison County community COVID-19 testing return negative

The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department says all the results from the Harrison County community COVID-19 testing came back negative.

Community testing was offered June 5 and 6. Over the two day period, the health department administered 1,002 tests.

The initiative was to target residents who struggled to be seen by a physician or who do not have insurance to pay for testing, the health department said in a news release. It offered free, optional testing to residents, including asymptomatic individuals, in counties with high minority populations and evidence of COVID-19 transmission.

The health department says those who were tested can get their results by downloading the LabCorp mobile app. A copy of test results will be mailed to those who were tested.