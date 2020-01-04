Alleged animal cruelty in Preston County

After posting a complaint on Facebook, one local Preston County resident says they were shocked by the comments they received.

The complaint spoke of a local cow farm, whose owner has been neglecting the animals.

Residents say the cows are starving and when actually given food, it's rotten hay.

WDTV was also able to catch up with the farm's owner who says the allegations are crazy and it's entirely made up. They also say they can't seem to pinpoint a motive as to why the residents would target the farm.

While visiting the owner at their farm, they also made sure to point out fresh hay bails, to further establish their point that the cows are well fed.

However, one local resident said the cows have actually broken down fences just to find good food.

"They were all in our side yard, they busted out looking for food. There was a big pile of cow poop right in the road cause they'd go up their and stare at the food."

The residents also had pictures to show of dead cows and a few of them running into neighboring yards for food.

Both parties say they are unsure of how the situation is going to be resolved, but that extreme measures may be needed.