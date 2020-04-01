Amber Alert: 2-year-old abducted by father after triple homicide in Ga., sheriff says

MACON, Ga. (WMBF) – Authorities are searching for a 2-year-old child who was reportedly abducted by his father following a shooting that left three people dead in Macon, Ga.

Officials issued an Amber Alert for the child Wednesday.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, King Cane Crockett is believed to be traveling with his father, 29-year-old Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr., in a 2007 black Pontiac G5 with a drive-out tag.

Cesar Crockett is wanted for three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping following a shooting at a home in the 500 block of Moreland Avenue Tuesday night.

Deputies arrived on scene and found three people shot in the house and one woman with injuries, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

“It was reported that there was an altercation between 29-year-old Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr. and his child’s mother, 30-year-old Jamila Augustine French. During the altercation Crockett pulled a firearm and shot French’s mother and step-father and sister killing them,” the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office stated on Facebook.

Deputies said Cesar Crockett, who reportedly has family in Florida and California, then fled the scene with King Cane Crockett.

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

