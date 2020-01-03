Amber Alert: Boy in Ark. found, suspect arrested

(KAIT/Gray News) - Police reported a 6-year-old boy who was taken and the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe.

Julian Boyd, 6, was taken from a home in North Little Rock around 6 a.m. Friday. The Arkansas Department of Corrections stated on Facebook that the suspect was in custody, and no one had been injured, per police.

Officials said in the alert that the suspect, 33-year-old Napolean Haire of Little Rock, was considered “armed and dangerous."

The Amber Alert has been canceled, Arkansas State Police said.

Anyone with additional information can call the Sherwood Police Department at 501-835-1425.

Copyright 2020 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.