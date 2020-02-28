Amber Alert: Officials address Megan Boswell's pregnancy claim

Investigators addressed claims surrounding Megan Boswell, the mother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, and the possibility of her pregnancy.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert on Feb. 19 for Evelyn, of Sullivan County, Tenn. She was last seen in December.

Investigators searched a mobile home Friday in Sullivan County in connection to Evelyn's case.

Property tax records appeared to show the home belonged to a member of the Boswell family.

Read a timeline of her disappearance here.

The child's mother, Megan, was arrested Tuesday for false reporting. Investigators said she has made inaccurate claims and gave conflicting reports.

Before her arrest, Boswell told WJHL she was pregnant and that she couldn't take a polygraph test because of it. The sheriff's office said they do not use polygraphs and that they did not contact the TBI to administer one.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office said they could neither confirm nor deny whether Megan Boswell was pregnant. However, Capt. Andy Seabolt said jail staff keeps track of pregnant inmates for "obvious purposes."

"On Monday, 2/24, there were four pregnant inmates. On Tuesday, 2/25, there were four pregnant inmates. Megan Boswell was booked in at 9:19 pm on Tuesday," he stated.

"The pregnant inmate count went to five on Tuesday, 2/25, at 11:00 p.m. when a pregnant woman was booked in. On Wednesday, 2/26, the pregnant inmate count was five total."

As of 7 p.m. Thursday night, Boswell remained in jail.

Evelyn remains missing. Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or can call 911.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.