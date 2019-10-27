Amber Alert issued for missing girl extended into West Virginia

An Amber Alert from Virginia has been extended to include West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia State Police, 14-year-old Isabel Shae Hicks is believed to be abducted by 33-year-old Bruce William Lynch Jr.

Police believe Hicks was abducted from her house in Bumpass, Va. Hicks was last seen on October 21, 2019. Police think Lynch is armed with a 9MM and had recent suicidal ideations.

The car they're believed to be driving in is a blue/silver 2003 Toyota Matrix. It has a VA tag VEM9071. Police say Lynch may have switched tags to VA, UXW3614 or 249-9UT.

Information received appears that they may be driving out of state and staying in an area where they could camp.