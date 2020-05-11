American Heart Association moving the Morgantown Heart Walk online

The American Heart Association is moving the Morgantown Heart Walk online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Morgantown Heart Walk is presented by West Virginia University Heart and Vascular Institute, according to a news release from the American Heart Association. It will be held on June 13 at 9 a.m..

“Now, more than ever, we’re all looking for ways to connect with others, stay active and stay encouraged,” said Ashley Olczak, Development Director. “This virtual format allows everyone to continue to have fun and support our lifesaving mission, while adapting to spending more time at home. We are grateful for the support from our community and can’t wait to see how everyone makes the Heart Walk their own.”

According to the news release, area Heart Walk participants and teams will not meet physically but are invited to get moving at home or around the neighborhood.

“The Heart Walk is a community celebration of year-round efforts to bring better health to all our citizens of Morgantown and the surrounding area,” said George Sokos, DO FACC, Medical Director, Advanced Heart Failure and Pulmonary Hypertension and Associate Professor of Medicine for West Virginia University and the 2020 Virtual Morgantown Heart Walk Chair. “Your support means funding cutting-edge research on heart disease at West Virginia University as well as community efforts to improve care and health outcomes for everyone. While we are not able to come together in person, the virtual Heart Walk allows us to celebrate life in our survivors and to remember those who were lost to heart disease. It is a privilege to be a part of this important work and I look forward to this year’s event.”

