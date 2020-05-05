American Red Cross participates in Giving Tuesday campaign

The American Red Cross is joining other organizations across the country in Giving Tuesday. Executive Director of the local chapter of the American Red Cross Jason Keeling says the annual event helps receive donations for disaster relief services.

"Canadian Pacific is doing that dollar for dollar, so every donation will be matched and this allows us to continue to implement our mission in preventing human suffering," Keeling said.

Keeling says for each donation, donors will support different areas of the red cross along with disaster services like home fires and floods.

"For every $50 we receive for example will help provide breakfast, lunch and helps to mobilize actually sheltering," Keeling said.

Without the help from donors, Keeling says the Red Cross would not be able to fulfill their mission in helping others.

"90 percent of every dollar goes to those direct client services," Keeling said. "We are greatly appreciative of all of those who donate again it is essential to actually be able to execute the mission."

Even through the pandemic, the American Red Cross still aims to provide their services to those in need. Keeling says anyone who wants to donate through the Giving Tuesday campaign, you can find a link on the right of this page.