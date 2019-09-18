American Heart Association, community businesses and families to come together for 2019 North Central WV Heart Walk

The American Heart Association is partnering with local businesses and community teams for the 2019 North Central West Virginia Heart Walk Thursday.

According to a press release from the American Heart Association, the walk will be at the Bridgeport Recreation Center at 5 p.m. Hundreds are expected to lace up their sneakers and walk in the fight against heart disease and stroke.

This year's Walk Chair is Dr. Dean Wolz with the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute.

“We are so excited to see the North Central West Virginia region once again come together in this important fight,” said Ryan Jerico, Development Director for the American Heart Association. “So many of these community teams and businesses are walking because of the way that heart disease and stroke have personally impacted them – be it that they form together to honor those lost to the diseases or to celebrate survivors of them.”

Jerico says the support they see from the community is what makes the event a success.

“When you’re fighting the #1 killer of Americans, you find that practically everyone has been impacted by heart disease and that gives them plenty of reason to join the walk and make a difference,” said Jerico.

Sponsors from the area include Arsenal Resources, First Engergy Foundation, WVU Medicine United Hospital Center, Antero Resources, Tenmile Land, Dominion Energy and All Smiles Dental LLC.

5 News is one of the media sponsors for the walk. In-kind support has been provided by the City of Bridgeport.

"We can’t say thanks enough to our sponsors and community partners,” added Jerico. “They help us make this event happen and without them our mission to save lives couldn’t continue its success across the state.”

Jerico asks attendees to look for survivors wearing their special red caps (heart survivors) and white caps (stroke survivor).

“If you want to know why you help, just look at our Red Cap and White Cap survivors,” said Jerico. “They are all the motivation you need.