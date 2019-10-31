Amy's Attic continuing to provide to the community after 85 years

Around this time of year, as we approach the holidays, many communities come together to have food or clothing drives.

But for Amy's Attic, they supply needs to those in Harrison County year round, and have been doing so for 85 years.

Amy's Attic was established by the Clarksburg League for Service in 2005 after Amy Roberts Vance who developed an organization in 1934 to help local families.

Children and families in need have access to new or nearly new clothing, household items, hygiene products and much more in Amy's Attic.

The League has partnered with schools and social service agencies to obtain referrals of those who need service.

The manager of Amy's Attic, Mary Ann Spadafore, said it's a great benefit to the community and worthwhile to them as well.

"It's very rewarding. It's a lot of work, but the ladies that work here love it," she said.

The League raises funds for the items in Amy's Attic. The community and its members are also able to make donations, and all donations are tax deductible.

Amy's Attic is now giving out winter coats and will be open to the community again on Nov. 7.