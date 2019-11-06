Announcement of "Drag Queen Story Hour" at public library causes a stir

"Drag queen story-time" is an event that has made headlines in states across the nation.

Now, Morgantown public library has announced that they plan to post their own later this month.

Since the announcement on Facebook groups both for and against the idea have spoken out.

Both sides are encouraging people to call the library and give their opinion.

A Facebook event for a rally supporting the story hour has also been created.

West Virginia University student Faith Keener says growing up in West Virginia, drag performers are not something she was used to seeing -until she moved to Morgantown.

"Just moving here from a small town I wasn't aware of how much there is, and what I'm exposed to here has opened my mind drastically,"

Keener says she wasn't sure how she felt about drag performing, until she met a drag queen herself.

"One of my really good friends does that," Keener said "I was really shocked at first and I didn't know how to feel about it but now I'm like it's whatever, they;re happy with it, and I think it's really good for people to be exposed to new things like that,"

Keener says as long as the story hour is optional, she doesn't see it as a problem.

"As long as they're not pushing it on people, but it's an open thing," "And I think that's great,"

The library says they're currently working to find a way to make sure everyone feels safe at the upcoming event which for now is still scheduled for the 16th.