Annual Christmas Tree Program gives back to local parks

For several years, a special service has provided tree delivery to Marion county residents. Not only to help the community but to give back to the environment and local parks.

An employee with the MCPARC is dropping off a tree in Fairmont for its scheduled delivery.

Marion County Parks and Recreation and the Mount Zion Nursery have teamed up for years with their Christmas Tree Program to deliver trees and pick them back up to be recycled.

MCPARC Assistant director Rachel Mitchell says we can pick out our tree at Mount Zion Nursery and it will be delivered at a scheduled day and time. After the holidays when the trees are picked up, they are recycled and planted at one of the local parks.

"We bring it all the way in to your home," Mitchell said. "Once you decorate it for the holidays, give us a call and we will schedule a pick up and we will plant it in one of our parks."

Mitchell says Mount Zion Nursery sells a variety of trees that are live and uncut.

"Pick out a ball and burlap tree, which is the tree that has the root ball attached," Mitchell said. "They have the short needles, spruces and the white pines which are longer."

Mitchell says you do pay for the tree at Mount Zion but delivery and pick up are free of charge.

"I think this is just a great opportunity to tie all those things together and allow the community to contribute to the parks," Mitchell said.

Marion county resident, Ellen Oliveto has had her tree delivered through the program for the past five years.

"I'll give them a call sometime after January and they pick it back up again," Oliveto said. "It's so easy."

Oliveto says her favorite part of the program is being for everyone to enjoy the trees for years to come. Oliveto says nothing would be possible without the volunteers and their hard work during the delivery and pick up process.

"We always wish each other a Merry Christmas and I'll give them cookies when they come," Oliveto said. "It's just a nice part of the holidays to see the same people that come and they can always let me know how the trees are doing from last year."

If you would like to know where your recycled tree is planted, you can contact the MCPARC. They will put a tag on your tree so you can visit it and keep up with its progress.

Mitchell says the program is for Marion County residents only.