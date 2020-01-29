Annual Hot Wing Eating Contest raises thousands for United Way of Harrison County

It was a hot night in Bridgeport for chicken wings. Wednesday marked the 10th-annual hot wing eating contest at Buffalo Wild Wings. All proceeds benefit the United Way of Harrison County. People could come to the restaurant to cheer on their favorite competitors and donate to the cause. The WDTV 5 News competed in the event with Joe Buchanan, Josh Croup, Veronica Ogbe and Darren Zaslau. Each ate at least 10 wings during the contest. New to this year's competition was the high school division. Teachers, faculty, staff and area high school football coaches battled against each other for bragging rights.

/iframe></p> <div class='onesignal-customlink-container' style="margin-top: 25px;"></div> </div> </div> <hr /> <aside> <div class="visible-xs-block hidden-sm hidden-md hidden-lg"> <div class="row"> <div class="hidden-xs col-sm-10 col-md-10 col-lg-10"> <a href="https://www.wdtv.com/content/news/How-water-becomes-drinkable-567411051.html" class="relatedLink"> <div class="img-wrapper"> <img data-src="https://media.graytvinc.com/images/108*60/VOD+Manager+-+Syncbak+SyncPanel2+-+Google+Chrome+1_29_2020+9_24_51+PM+(2).png" alt="" class="lazy img img-responsive"> </div> </a> </div> <div class="col-xs-24 col-sm-14 col-md-14 col-lg-14 no-gutter"> <h4 class="headlines_title"><a href="https://www.wdtv.com/content/news/How-water-becomes-drinkable-567411051.html" class="relatedLink">How water becomes drinkable</a></h4> </div> </div> <hr class="visible-xs-block hidden-sm hidden-md hidden-lg" /> <div class="row"> <div class="hidden-xs col-sm-10 col-md-10 col-lg-10"> <a href="https://www.wdtv.com/content/news/Water-Line-Break-at-BHS-Leads-to-Scraping-of-This-Evenings-Indians-East-Fairmont-Boys-Hoops-Game-567403881.html" class="relatedLink"> <div class="img-wrapper"> <img data-src="https://media.graytvinc.com/images/108*60/bport+hs.jpg" alt="" class="lazy img img-responsive"> </div> </a> </div> <div class="col-xs-24 col-sm-14 col-md-14 col-lg-14 no-gutter"> <h4 class="headlines_title"><a href="https://www.wdtv.com/content/news/Water-Line-Break-at-BHS-Leads-to-Scraping-of-This-Evenings-Indians-East-Fairmont-Boys-Hoops-Game-567403881.html" class="relatedLink">Bridgeport High School Boys Basketball game postponed after water line break at school</a></h4> </div> </div> <hr class="visible-xs-block hidden-sm hidden-md hidden-lg" /> <div class="row"> <div class="hidden-xs col-sm-10 col-md-10 col-lg-10"> <a href="https://www.wdtv.com/content/news/Annual-Hot-Wing-Eating-Contest-raises-thousands-for-United-Way-of-Harrison-County-567397971.html" class="relatedLink"> <div class="img-wrapper"> <img data-src="https://media.graytvinc.com/images/108*60/Wings7.jpg" alt="" class="lazy img img-responsive"> </div> </a> </div> <div class="col-xs-24 col-sm-14 col-md-14 col-lg-14 no-gutter"> <h4 class="headlines_title"><a href="https://www.wdtv.com/content/news/Annual-Hot-Wing-Eating-Contest-raises-thousands-for-United-Way-of-Harrison-County-567397971.html" class="relatedLink">Annual Hot Wing Eating Contest raises thousands for United Way of Harrison County</a></h4> </div> </div> <hr class="visible-xs-block hidden-sm hidden-md hidden-lg" /> <div class="row"> <div class="hidden-xs col-sm-10 col-md-10 col-lg-10"> <a href="https://www.wdtv.com/content/news/Pet-Helpers-Meet-Chloe-567400571.html" class="relatedLink"> <div class="img-wrapper"> <img data-src="https://media.graytvinc.com/images/108*60/MEET+CHLOE.jpg" alt="" class="lazy img img-responsive"> </div> </a> </div> <div class="col-xs-24 col-sm-14 col-md-14 col-lg-14 no-gutter"> <h4 class="headlines_title"><a href="https://www.wdtv.com/content/news/Pet-Helpers-Meet-Chloe-567400571.html" class="relatedLink">Pet Helpers: Meet Chloe</a></h4> </div> </div> <hr class="visible-xs-block hidden-sm hidden-md hidden-lg" /> <div class="row"> <div class="hidden-xs col-sm-10 col-md-10 col-lg-10"> <a href="https://www.wdtv.com/content/news/Audias-restaurant-closes-after-17-years---567403911.html" class="relatedLink"> <div class="img-wrapper"> <img data-src="https://media.graytvinc.com/images/108*60/audias.png" alt="" class="lazy img img-responsive"> </div> </a> </div> <div class="col-xs-24 col-sm-14 col-md-14 col-lg-14 no-gutter"> <h4 class="headlines_title"><a href="https://www.wdtv.com/content/news/Audias-restaurant-closes-after-17-years---567403911.html" class="relatedLink">Audia's restaurant closes after 17 years </a></h4> </div> </div> <hr class="visible-xs-block hidden-sm hidden-md hidden-lg" /> </div> </aside> <div id="prevNext" class="row"> <div class="col-sm-24 col-md-12 col-lg-12"> <a rel="external" class="nextPreviousLink" href="https://www.wdtv.com/content/news/Water-Line-Break-at-BHS-Leads-to-Scraping-of-This-Evenings-Indians-East-Fairmont-Boys-Hoops-Game-567403881.html" title="Bridgeport High School Boys Basketball game postponed after water line break at school"><button class="btn btn-default btn-sm pull-left" type="button" style="margin-right: 10px;"><span class="glyphicon glyphicon-chevron-left" aria-hidden="true"></button> Bridgeport High School Boys Basketball game postponed after water line break at school </a> </div> <div class="col-sm-24 visible-xs-block visible-sm-block"> <hr /> </div> <div class="col-sm-24 col-md-12 col-lg-12"> <a rel="external" class="nextPreviousLink" href="https://www.wdtv.com/content/news/Pet-Helpers-Meet-Chloe-567400571.html" title="Pet Helpers: Meet Chloe"><button class="btn btn-default btn-sm pull-right" type="button" style="margin-left: 10px;"><span class="glyphicon glyphicon-chevron-right" aria-hidden="true"></button> Pet Helpers: Meet Chloe </a> </div> </div> <hr /> <div id="gdm-ad-728x90-B" class="gdm-ad"> <script type='text/javascript'> //Sizes from Google //320x700 = tablet //1050x200 = desktop //0x0 to 320x700 = phone googletag.cmd.push(function() { //all 728x90s except in story //728x90 for desktop/tablet, resize to 320x50 for mobile var mapping728 = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize([0, 0], [320, 50], [300, 250]).addSize([700, 0], [728,90]).build(); googletag.defineSlot('/63316753/wdtv/web/content/local', [728,90],'gdm-ad-728x90-B').setTargeting("posn",["02"]).defineSizeMapping(mapping728).addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.pubads().collapseEmptyDivs(); googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); googletag.pubads().setSafeFrameConfig({sandbox: true}); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display('gdm-ad-728x90-B'); }); </script> </div> </div> </article> </div> <div class="col-sm-24 col-md-7 rightColumn"> <style> @media (min-width:768px) and (max-width:991px){ #RCadCol{float:right;} #RCcontentCol{float:left;} #RCclear{clear:both}; } </style> <div class="row"> <div id="RCadCol" class="col-sm-12 col-md-24"> <div id="gdm-ad-300x250-A" class="gdm-ad"> <script type='text/javascript'> //Sizes from Google //320x700 = tablet //1050x200 = desktop //0x0 to 320x700 = phone googletag.cmd.push(function() { //300x250 and 300x600 googletag.defineSlot('/63316753/wdtv/web/content/local', [[300,250],[300,600]],'gdm-ad-300x250-A').setTargeting("posn",["07"]).addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.pubads().addEventListener('slotRenderEnded', function(event) { if(event.slot.getTargeting("posn") == "07") { if(!event.isEmpty) { if(event.size[1] == 600) { //console.log('Creative with target: ' + event.slot.getTargeting("posn") + ' is rendered to slot of size: ' + event.size[0] + 'x' + event.size[1]); $('#gdm-ad-300x250-A').attr('id','gdm-ad-300x600-A'); } } } }); googletag.pubads().collapseEmptyDivs(); googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); googletag.pubads().setSafeFrameConfig({sandbox: true}); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display('gdm-ad-300x250-A'); }); </script> </div> <div id="gdm-ad-300x250-B" class="gdm-ad"> <script type='text/javascript'> //Sizes from Google //320x700 = tablet //1050x200 = desktop //0x0 to 320x700 = phone googletag.cmd.push(function() { //300x250 and 300x600 googletag.defineSlot('/63316753/wdtv/web/content/local', [300,250],'gdm-ad-300x250-B').setTargeting("posn",["08"]).addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.pubads().collapseEmptyDivs(); googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); googletag.pubads().setSafeFrameConfig({sandbox: true}); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display('gdm-ad-300x250-B'); }); </script> </div> </div> <div id="RCcontentCol" class="col-sm-12 col-md-24"> <aside> <div class="hidden-xs visible-sm-block visible-md-block visible-lg-block"> <div class="row"> <div class="hidden-xs col-sm-10 col-md-10 col-lg-10"> <a href="https://www.wdtv.com/content/news/How-water-becomes-drinkable-567411051.html" class="relatedLink"> <div class="img-wrapper"> <img data-src="https://media.graytvinc.com/images/108*60/VOD+Manager+-+Syncbak+SyncPanel2+-+Google+Chrome+1_29_2020+9_24_51+PM+(2).png" alt="" class="lazy img img-responsive"> </div> </a> </div> <div class="col-xs-24 col-sm-14 col-md-14 col-lg-14 no-gutter"> <h4 class="headlines_title"><a href="https://www.wdtv.com/content/news/How-water-becomes-drinkable-567411051.html" class="relatedLink">How water becomes drinkable</a></h4> </div> </div> <hr class="visible-xs-block hidden-sm hidden-md hidden-lg" /> <div class="row"> <div class="hidden-xs col-sm-10 col-md-10 col-lg-10"> <a href="https://www.wdtv.com/content/news/Water-Line-Break-at-BHS-Leads-to-Scraping-of-This-Evenings-Indians-East-Fairmont-Boys-Hoops-Game-567403881.html" class="relatedLink"> <div class="img-wrapper"> <img data-src="https://media.graytvinc.com/images/108*60/bport+hs.jpg" alt="" class="lazy img img-responsive"> </div> </a> </div> <div class="col-xs-24 col-sm-14 col-md-14 col-lg-14 no-gutter"> <h4 class="headlines_title"><a href="https://www.wdtv.com/content/news/Water-Line-Break-at-BHS-Leads-to-Scraping-of-This-Evenings-Indians-East-Fairmont-Boys-Hoops-Game-567403881.html" class="relatedLink">Bridgeport High School Boys Basketball game postponed after water line break at school</a></h4> </div> </div> <hr class="visible-xs-block hidden-sm hidden-md hidden-lg" /> <div class="row"> <div class="hidden-xs col-sm-10 col-md-10 col-lg-10"> <a href="https://www.wdtv.com/content/news/Annual-Hot-Wing-Eating-Contest-raises-thousands-for-United-Way-of-Harrison-County-567397971.html" class="relatedLink"> <div class="img-wrapper"> <img data-src="https://media.graytvinc.com/images/108*60/Wings7.jpg" alt="" class="lazy img img-responsive"> </div> </a> </div> <div class="col-xs-24 col-sm-14 col-md-14 col-lg-14 no-gutter"> <h4 class="headlines_title"><a href="https://www.wdtv.com/content/news/Annual-Hot-Wing-Eating-Contest-raises-thousands-for-United-Way-of-Harrison-County-567397971.html" class="relatedLink">Annual Hot Wing Eating Contest raises thousands for United Way of Harrison County</a></h4> </div> </div> <hr class="visible-xs-block hidden-sm hidden-md hidden-lg" /> <div class="row"> <div class="hidden-xs col-sm-10 col-md-10 col-lg-10"> <a href="https://www.wdtv.com/content/news/Pet-Helpers-Meet-Chloe-567400571.html" class="relatedLink"> <div class="img-wrapper"> <img data-src="https://media.graytvinc.com/images/108*60/MEET+CHLOE.jpg" alt="" class="lazy img img-responsive"> </div> </a> </div> <div class="col-xs-24 col-sm-14 col-md-14 col-lg-14 no-gutter"> <h4 class="headlines_title"><a href="https://www.wdtv.com/content/news/Pet-Helpers-Meet-Chloe-567400571.html" class="relatedLink">Pet Helpers: Meet Chloe</a></h4> </div> </div> <hr class="visible-xs-block hidden-sm hidden-md hidden-lg" /> <div class="row"> <div class="hidden-xs col-sm-10 col-md-10 col-lg-10"> <a href="https://www.wdtv.com/content/news/Audias-restaurant-closes-after-17-years---567403911.html" class="relatedLink"> <div class="img-wrapper"> <img data-src="https://media.graytvinc.com/images/108*60/audias.png" alt="" class="lazy img img-responsive"> </div> </a> </div> <div class="col-xs-24 col-sm-14 col-md-14 col-lg-14 no-gutter"> <h4 class="headlines_title"><a href="https://www.wdtv.com/content/news/Audias-restaurant-closes-after-17-years---567403911.html" class="relatedLink">Audia's restaurant closes after 17 years </a></h4> </div> </div> <hr class="visible-xs-block hidden-sm hidden-md hidden-lg" /> </div> </aside> <div id="gdm-ad-300x250-C" class="gdm-ad"> <script type='text/javascript'> //Sizes from Google //320x700 = tablet //1050x200 = desktop //0x0 to 320x700 = phone googletag.cmd.push(function() { //300x250 and 300x600 googletag.defineSlot('/63316753/wdtv/web/content/local', [300,250],'gdm-ad-300x250-C').setTargeting("posn",["107"]).addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.pubads().collapseEmptyDivs(); googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); googletag.pubads().setSafeFrameConfig({sandbox: true}); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display('gdm-ad-300x250-C'); }); </script> </div> </div> </div> <div id="RCclear"></div> </div> </div><div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-24 col-sm-24 col-md-24 col-lg-17"> <div id="connatix-highlights-embed"></div> <script async type='text/javascript' src='https://cdn.connatix.com/min/connatix.renderer.infeed.min.js' data-connatix-token='f3d633b4-1968-4210-876e-6d7381576e6f'></script> <a href="http://www.wdtv.com/content/news/Annual-Hot-Wing-Eating-Contest-raises-thousands-for-United-Way-of-Harrison-County-567397971.html?ref=971" style="display:none;" target="_blank"> </a> <div class="OUTBRAIN" style="margin-top:12px; margin-bottom:10px;" data-src="http://www.wdtv.com/content/news/Annual-Hot-Wing-Eating-Contest-raises-thousands-for-United-Way-of-Harrison-County-567397971.html" data-widget-id="AR_4" data-ob-template="wkyt" ></div> <div class="OUTBRAIN" data-src="http://www.wdtv.com/content/news/Annual-Hot-Wing-Eating-Contest-raises-thousands-for-United-Way-of-Harrison-County-567397971.html" data-widget-id="AR_2" data-ob-template="wkyt" ></div> <script type="text/javascript" async="async" src="https://widgets.outbrain.com/outbrain.js"></script> <!-- all comments are disabled for this site --> </div> </div> <script> ga('send', 'event', 'Story Category', 'Local', 'Annual Hot Wing Eating Contest raises thousands for United Way of Harrison County (567397971)', {nonInteraction: true}); </script> <div class="row"> <div id="gdm-ad-kixer-C" class="gdm-ad"> <script type='text/javascript'> //Sizes from Google //320x700 = tablet //1050x200 = desktop //0x0 to 320x700 = phone googletag.cmd.push(function() { //kixer interstitial mobile only on story pages googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63316753/wdtv/web/content/local', 'gdm-ad-kixer-C').setTargeting("posn",["900"]).addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.pubads().collapseEmptyDivs(); googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); googletag.pubads().setSafeFrameConfig({sandbox: true}); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display('gdm-ad-kixer-C'); }); </script> </div> </div><!-- /. main page container --> </div><!-- /. page column row --> </div><!-- /. close the overlay spot --> <hr> <footer class="siteFooter" style="z-index:1;"> <div class="container"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-xs-24 col-sm-16"> <div id="footerNav" class="row"> <div class="col-sm-6 col-xs-12"> <h5><a href="/weather">Weather</a></h5> <h6><a href="/weather/closings">Closings</a></h6> <h6><a href="/weather/skycams">WDTV First Alert Weather Cam</a></h6> <h5><a href="/sports">Sports</a></h5> <h6><a href="/sports/5thquarter">5th Quarter</a></h6> <h6><a href="/sports/blackbears">Black Bears</a></h6> <h6><a href="/sports/localscores">Local Scores</a></h6> <h6><a href="/sports/wvu">WVU Sports</a></h6> </div> <div class="col-sm-6 col-xs-12"> <h5><a href="/station">Meet the Team</a></h5> <h6><a href="/station/closedcaptioning">Closed Captioning</a></h6> <h6><a href="/station/findusoncable">Find us on Cable</a></h6> <h6><a href="/station/metv">MeTV</a></h6> <h6><a href="/station/fox10">Fox 10</a></h6> <h6><a href="/station/clarksburgcw">Clarksburg CW</a></h6> <h6><a href="/station/stationjobs">Station Jobs</a></h6> </div> <div class="hidden-sm hidden-lg hidden-md col-xs-24"></div> <div class="col-sm-6 col-xs-12"> <h5><a href="/advertise">Advertise With WDTV</a></h5> <h5><a href="/elections">Elections</a></h5> <h6><a href="/elections/local">Local Elections Results</a></h6> <h6><a href="/elections/state">WV State Elections Results</a></h6> <h5><a href="/events">Events</a></h5> </div> <div class="col-sm-6 col-xs-12"> <h5><a href="/funerals">Funerals</a></h5> <h5><a href="/jobsearch">Local Jobs</a></h5> <h5><a href="/livestream">Livestream</a></h5> <h5><a href="/livestream2">Livestream 2</a></h5> <h5><a href="/newsletter">Newsletter</a></h5> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-8 col-xs-24"> <hr class="hidden-sm hidden-md hidden-lg"> <div id="footerIcins"> <a href="https://www.haystack.tv/channel/wdtv" target="_blank"><img src="//media.graytvinc.com/designimages/Social_Hackstack-34.png"></a> </div> <p> <div><strong>Station Contact Info:</strong></div> <div>Phone Number:<br/>304-848-5000</div> <div>Fax Numbers:<br/>(304) 842-7501 Business/Sales<br/>(304) 842-4604 News</div> <div>Address:<br/>WDTV 5 Television Drive<br/>Bridgeport, WV 26330</div> </p> </div> </div> <hr> <div class="row"> <div class="col-xs-24"> <ul class="inline"> <li><h6><a href="//www.wdtv.com/content/news/?article=158511785">Terms of Use</a></h6></li> <li><h6><a href="//www.wdtv.com/content/news/?article=158509635">Privacy Policy</a></h6></li> <li><h6><a href="//www.wdtv.com/content/news/?article=120872104">Advertising</a></h6></li> <li><h6><a target="_blank" href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wdtv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/additional-documents/eeo-public-file-reports/907a0795-0cd1-f703-6cfe-c9673f017485/">EEO Statement</a></h6></li> <li><h6><a type="button" data-target="#onlinePIF" role="button" data-toggle="modal">Public Inspection File</a></h6></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="footerLinks text-center" style="margin-bottom: 70px;"> <h6>Copyright © 2002-2020 - Designed by Gray Digital Media - Powered by Clickability</h6> wdtv.com/a?a=567397971 </div> </footer> <!-- Begin comScore Tag --> <script> var _comscore = _comscore || []; _comscore.push({ c1: "2", c2: "16575094" }); (function() { var s = document.createElement("script"), el = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0]; s.async = true; s.src = (document.location.protocol == "https:" ? "https://sb" : "http://b") + ".scorecardresearch.com/beacon.js"; el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el); })(); </script> <noscript> <img src="https://sb.scorecardresearch.com/p?c1=2&c2=16575094&cv=2.0&cj=1" /> </noscript> <!-- End comScore Tag --> <!-- Quantcast Tag --> <script type="text/javascript"> var _qevents = _qevents || []; (function() { var elem = document.createElement('script'); elem.src = (document.location.protocol == "https:" ? "https://secure" : "http://edge") + ".quantserve.com/quant.js"; elem.async = true; elem.type = "text/javascript"; var scpt = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; scpt.parentNode.insertBefore(elem, scpt); })(); _qevents.push({ qacct:"p-423IyeSlam-w-", labels:"Stations.WDTV" }); </script> <noscript> <div style="display:none;"> <img src="//pixel.quantserve.com/pixel/p-423IyeSlam-w-.gif?labels=Stations.WDTV" border="0" height="1" width="1" alt="Quantcast"/> </div> </noscript> <!-- End Quantcast tag --> <script type="text/javascript"> function closeGDMFooterAd() { jQuery("#gdm-footer-container-ad").remove(); jQuery("#footerAdMargin").remove(); } </script> <div id="gdm-footer-container-ad" > <div id="gdm-ad-footer" class="gdm-ad"> <script type='text/javascript'> //Sizes from Google //320x700 = tablet //1050x200 = desktop //0x0 to 320x700 = phone googletag.cmd.push(function() { //floating footer //320x50 for mobile, 1024x96 for desktop/tablet (actually a 1024x90 ad size) var mappingFooter = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize([0, 0], [320, 50]).addSize([700, 0], [1024,96]).build(); googletag.defineSlot('/63316753/wdtv/web/content/local', [1024,96],'gdm-ad-footer').setTargeting("posn",["101"]).defineSizeMapping(mappingFooter).addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.pubads().addEventListener('slotRenderEnded', function(event) { if(event.slot.getTargeting("posn") == "101") { if(!event.isEmpty) { if(event.size[1] == 90 || event.size[1] == 96) { console.log('Creative with target: ' + event.slot.getTargeting("posn") + ' is rendered to slot of size: ' + event.size[0] + 'x' + event.size[1]); jQuery("#gdm-footer-container-ad").css("height","90px"); jQuery("#footerAdMargin").css("height","90px"); } else if(event.size[1] == 50) { jQuery("#gdm-footer-container-ad").css("height","50px"); jQuery("#footerAdMargin").css("height","50px"); } } } }); googletag.pubads().collapseEmptyDivs(); googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); googletag.pubads().setSafeFrameConfig({sandbox: true}); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display('gdm-ad-footer'); }); </script> </div> <div id="close-gdm-footer-ad"><a class="glyphicon glyphicon-remove-circle" onclick="closeGDMFooterAd();"></a></div> </div> <div id="footerAdMargin" class="visible-lg"></div> <div id="onlinePIF" class="modal fade" tabindex="-1" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="myModalLabel"> <div class="modal-dialog" role="document"> <div class="modal-content"> <div class="modal-header"> <button type="button" class="close" data-dismiss="modal" aria-hidden="true">×</button> <h3 id="myModalLabel">Online Public Information File</h3> </div> <div class="modal-body"> <p><a target="_blank" href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wdtv">Click Here to access the online Public Inspection File</a></p> <p>Viewers with disabilities can get assistance accessing this station's FCC Public Inspection File by contacting the station with the information listed below. Questions or concerns relating to the accessibility of the FCC's online public file system should be directed to the FCC at 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), or <a href="mailto:fccinfo@fcc.gov">fccinfo@fcc.gov</a>.</p> <p> <div>Station Contact Info:</div> <div>Phone Number:<br/>304-848-5000</div> <div>Fax Numbers:<br/>(304) 842-7501 Business/Sales<br/>(304) 842-4604 News</div> <div>Address:<br/>WDTV 5 Television Drive<br/>Bridgeport, WV 26330</div> </p> </div> <div class="modal-footer"> <button class="btn" data-dismiss="modal" aria-hidden="true">Close</button> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <script> function dsCloseNav() { document.getElementById("dsNavHome").style.width = "0px"; document.getElementById("dsNavTopics").style.width = "0px"; document.getElementById("dsNavHome").style.height = "0px"; document.getElementById("dsNavTopics").style.height = "0px"; var element = document.getElementById("body_overlay"); element.classList.remove("overlayActive"); } function dsOpenNav() { var $navIsOpen = false; var $dsNavHomeWidth = document.getElementById("dsNavHome").offsetWidth; var $dsNavTopics = document.getElementById("dsNavTopics").offsetWidth; var element = document.getElementById("body_overlay"); element.classList.add("overlayActive"); if(($dsNavHomeWidth != 0) || ($dsNavTopics != 0)){ $navIsOpen = true; } if($navIsOpen == true){ dsCloseNav(); } else{ document.getElementById("dsNavHome").style.width = "320px"; document.getElementById("dsNavHome").style.height = "100%"; document.getElementById("dsNavTopics").style.width = "0px"; document.getElementById("dsNavTopics").style.height = "0px"; event.preventDefault(); ga('send', 'event', 'User Action', 'Navigation', 'Open', {'transport': 'beacon'}); } } function opendsNavTopics() { document.getElementById("dsNavTopics").style.width = "320px"; document.getElementById("dsNavTopics").style.height = "100%"; document.getElementyId("dsNavHome").style.width = "0px"; document.getElementById("dsNavHome").style.height = "0px"; } function backdsNavTopics() { document.getElementById("dsNavTopics").style.width = "0px"; document.getElementById("dsNavTopics").style.height = "0px"; document.getElementyId("dsNavHome").style.width = "320px"; document.getElementById("dsNavHome").style.height = "100%"; } </script> <script> var myLazyLoad = new LazyLoad({elements_selector: ".lazy"}); </script> <script> function beaconSend(url,eventName,targetValue) { event.preventDefault(); var targetLoc; if (typeof targetValue === 'undefined'){ targetLoc = "_self"; }else{ targetLoc = targetValue; } var win = window.open(url,targetLoc); ga('send', 'event', 'User Action', eventName, url, {'transport': 'beacon','hitCallback': function(){win.focus();}}); } $(".logoLink").click(function() { var url = $(this).attr("href"); var target = $(this).attr("target"); beaconSend(url, "Logo Home Link",target); }); $(".weatherHeaderLink").click(function() { var url = $(this).attr("href"); var target = $(this).attr("target"); beaconSend(url, "Weather Header Link",target); }); $("#navbar .shortLink").click(function() { var url = $(this).attr("href"); var target = $(this).attr("target"); beaconSend(url, "Short Navigation",target); }); $(".ds-navList .navLink").click(function() { var url = $(this).attr("href"); var target = $(this).attr("target"); beaconSend(url, "Long Navigation",target); }); $(".navbar-nav .subLink").click(function() { var url = $(this).attr("href"); var target = $(this).attr("target"); beaconSend(url, "Sub Navigation",target); }); $("#icinsholder .icins").click(function() { var url = $(this).attr("href"); var target = $(this).attr("target"); beaconSend(url, "Navigation Icon",target); }); $("#footerNav a").click(function() { var url = $(this).attr("href"); var target = $(this).attr("target"); beaconSend(url, "Footer Navigation",target); }); $("#footerIcins a").click(function() { var url = $(this).attr("href"); var target = $(this).attr("target"); beaconSend(url, "Footer Icon",target); }); $(".relatedLink").click(function() { var url = $(this).attr("href"); var target = $(this).attr("target"); beaconSend(url, "Related Link",target); }); $(".nextPreviousLink").click(function() { var url = $(this).attr("href"); var target = $(this).attr("target"); beaconSend(url, "NextPrevious Link",target); }); $(".manualRelatedLink").click(function() { var url = $(this).attr("href"); var target = $(this).attr("target"); beaconSend(url, "Manual Related Link",target); }); $("#breakingArea .breakingLink").click(function() { var url = $(this).attr("href"); var target = $(this).attr("target"); beaconSend(url, "Breaking Banner",target); }); $(".liveBannerLink").click(function() { var url = $(this).attr("href"); var target = $(this).attr("target"); beaconSend(url, "Live Banner",target); }); $("#severeMarquee a").click(function() { var url = $(this).attr("href"); var target = $(this).attr("target"); beaconSend(url, "Severe Banner",target); }); $(".toutLink, .toutContainer a").click(function() { var url = $(this).attr("href"); var target = $(this).attr("target"); beaconSend(url, "Tout Link",target); }); $(".mostPopularModule").click(function() { var url = $(this).attr("href"); var target = $(this).attr("target"); beaconSend(url, "Most Popular Module",target); }); $(".rssModule").click(function() { var url = $(this).attr("href"); var target = $(this).attr("target"); beaconSend(url, "RSS Module",target); }); $(".headlinesModule").click(function() { var url = $(this).attr("href"); var target = $(this).attr("target"); beaconSend(url, "Headlines Module",target); }); $(".homeTopStoryLink").click(function() { var url = $(this).attr("href"); var target = $(this).attr("target"); beaconSend(url, "Home Top Story Link",target); }); $(".trendingMobileLink").click(function() { var url = $(this).attr("href"); var target = $(this).attr("target"); beaconSend(url, "Trending Mobile Link",target); }); $(".videoRow").click(function() { var url = $(this).attr("href"); var target = $(this).attr("target"); beaconSend(url, "Video Row Link",target); }); $(".newscategory a").click(function() { var url = $(this).attr("href"); var target = $(this).attr("target"); beaconSend(url, "Category Page Link",target); }); $(".sportsTopStoryLink").click(function() { var url = $(this).attr("href"); var target = $(this).attr("target"); beaconSend(url, "Sports Top Story Link",target); }); $(".homeFeedLink").click(function() { var url = $(this).attr("href"); var target = $(this).attr("target"); beaconSend(url, "Home Story Feed Link",target); }); $(".sportsFeedLink").click(function() { var url = $(this).attr("href"); var target = $(this).attr("target"); beaconSend(url, "Sports Story Feed Link",target); }); $(".newsFeedLink").click(function() { var url = $(this).attr("href"); var target = $(this).attr("target"); beaconSend(url, "News Story Feed Link",target); }); $(".categoryFeedLink").click(function() { var url = $(this).attr("href"); var target = $(this).attr("target"); beaconSend(url, "Category Story Feed Link",target); }); $(".breadcrumb li a").click(function() { var url = $(this).attr("href"); var target = $(this).attr("target"); beaconSend(url, "Breadcrumb",target); }); $(".searchResultLink").click(function() { var url = $(this).attr("href"); var target = $(this).attr("target"); beaconSend(url, "Search Result",target); }); </script> <script> jQuery(document).ready(function() { setTimeout(function() { var ad = document.querySelector(".gdm-ad div iframe"); var innerDoc = (ad.contentDocument) ? ad.contentDocument : ad.contentWindow.document; var frameAd = innerDoc.querySelector("body"); if(frameAd && frameAd.innerHTML.length < 1) { if (typeof ga !== 'undefined') { ga('send', 'event', 'Adblock', 'Yes', {'nonInteraction': 1}); } else if (typeof _gaq !== 'undefined') { _gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'Adblock', 'Yes', undefined, undefined, true]); } } }, 5000); }); </script> </body> </html>