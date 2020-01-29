Annual Hot Wing Eating Contest raises thousands for United Way of Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WDTV) -- It was a hot night in Bridgeport for chicken wings.
Wednesday marked the 10th-annual hot wing eating contest at Buffalo Wild Wings. All proceeds benefit the United Way of Harrison County.
People could come to the restaurant to cheer on their favorite competitors and donate to the cause.
The WDTV 5 News competed in the event with Joe Buchanan, Josh Croup, Veronica Ogbe and Darren Zaslau. Each ate at least 10 wings during the contest.
New to this year's competition was the high school division. Teachers, faculty, staff and area high school football coaches battled against each other for bragging rights.