Annual Wedding Expo returns to Mylan Park

Mylan Park Expo was filled with music, food, and eager brides and grooms for the 5th annual Small Town Wedding Expo.

"It is just a place for our brides to come and get anything they need, kind of a one spot shop. Book a DJ, they can get their flowers, photographer, dress tux, all of it," said co-creaters, Leslie Stalnaker and Ashley Brown.

They say they know the struggles and stress that come with a wedding and wanted to create a fun experience for local brides trying to get it all together.

"We both have went through the process of planning weddings on our own we want to help relieve that stress, you know find everything you need in one stop so your not going crazy."

A real life saver for couple Savannah Milligan and Zachary Cochran who said time definitely goes quickly.

"We've been engaged for 2 years so we had time, we could just come here and have fun, and now I'm like 'oh I need to focus', like I actually gotta work on stuff, so its been a lot," said Milligan.

Stalnaker and Brown also wanted to make it an event that was fun for both parties.

"The most exciting part that I am here for is the food, especially when they have the samples...oh yeah," said Richard White smiling and laughing with his bride-to-be.

Most importantly they want to give local brides and vendors the chance to shine.

"We want to make sure that the brides get that full experience that your gonna get in the bigger areas, but also we want vendors from Morgantown, Uniontown, Fairmont, that don't have the ability to have that spotlight to get it here," said Stalnaker.

The Wedding Expo will return next year in January.

