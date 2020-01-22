Annual homeless population count in Clarksburg

Volunteers in Clarksburg take one step to end homelessness.

Jan. 22 - 23, approximately 40 people will scale downtown Clarksburg and count the number of homeless people.

Homes for Harrison has spearheaded the event for two years under the direction of Mendi Scott. The nonprofit organization provides shelter, blankets, backpacks, and food to Harrison County's homeless population. They also help them find housing and acquire identification.

"Every year it's getting to where we find more and more people, so hopefully we can find more people, and do what we can to give them whatever they need," says Scott.

The count officially ends Thursday, Jan. 23, at 10 a.m.

There are foot and car teams that have been counting since 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Last year they counted 14 homeless people.

According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, there were 1,243 homeless people in West Virginia in 2018 . That is one of the lowest populations in the country. The highest was California with 129,972; the lowest was North Dakota with 542.

Scott accredits West Virginia's low homeless population to the growing number of resources and shelters available to them.