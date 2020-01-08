Another bomb threat found not credible at West Fairmont Middle School

The second threat in as many days to West Fairmont Middle School was found not credible Wednesday, school officials confirmed.

"It was a false alarm," Marion County Administrative Assistant Chad Norman said. "It was a bomb threat."

Norman said the school resources officer is involved in the investigation. He added Fairmont Police aren't releasing where the threat came from during their active investigation.

Fairmont police were called to the same school Tuesday for a bomb threat. It was also found not credible.

