Antero Resources donate face shields and sanitizer to VA Medical Center

Antero Resources staff donated boxes of face shields and hand sanitizer to the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center Thursday.

"The value of this donation comes in right around $2,000," said Randall Randolph, director of the surface land department of Antero.

Randolph says this is the fourth donation Antero Resources has made to medical centers in the area.

"With them being on the front lines everyday; giving them support and letting them know that we are behind them and appreciate everything they do for the community," said Randolph. "For Antero it is a blessing to help wherever we can,"