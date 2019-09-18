Antero 'idles' Clearwater Facility, subcontract workers could lose jobs

The Antero Clearwater Facility in Doddridge County has been idled to assess cost-effectiveness and about 20 subcontract workers could lose their current positions.

According to Antero's Chief Administrative Officer Alvyn Schopp, right now the facility has no water going into the plant.

The idling could cause the subcontract workers to work somewhere else, but no Antero jobs are threatened at this time.

The facility treats water that comes out of gas wells and separates the produced water.

The plant originally opened in late 2017 early 2018. There is no time-frame for its re-open.

The facility took hundreds of millions of dollars to build.

