Apple Butter Festival underway in Salem

The 35th-annual Apple Butter Festival is underway in Salem.

This year's lineup of events features a 5K, corn hole tournament and various musical performances.

Fireworks will shoot off Saturday night.

You'll of course also find apple butter for sale from various vendors at the festival.

Bill Kapphan is with the Salem Rifle Pistol Club. His crew was conducting an old-fashion and live apple butter-making demonstration.

"It continues to grow," Kapphan said. "It brings people from far away places. It brings people from Ohio, Kentucky. I can't tell you what draws them like it does. It's a fun affair and a lot of people come out."

The festival kicked off Thursday. It runs through Sunday at 5 p.m.

A full schedule of events can be found in 'Related Links' (Below on mobile, to the right on desktop view).

