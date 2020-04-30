Applying to colleges during the pandemic

Testing, applications and acceptance letters. Students are facing a new reality when it comes to college admissions.

It all starts before the application. The West Virginia Department of Education this morning announces SAT testing days scheduled in September to provide upcoming seniors with the chance to test before they apply.

While this will be a factor of WVU applicants.

"A majority of our West Virginia students have already completed an SAT in April of their Junior year," said George Zimmerman, Executive Director of WVU Admissions and Recruitment.

Students applying to Fairmont State University will not need to submit their scores.

"Per capita, Fairmont State has the highest percentage of West Virginians of any institution in the state," said Chris Sharps, Director of Fairmont State University Recruitment.

He says they will be working with local counselors to guide students through the application process.

WVU staff say their application process is student-oriented making it easy for students to apply.

"We are rolling admissions. That means there is no application deadline, per se, for students to apply to the University. A student can submit an application, send in their documents as they become available, whether that is testing or high school requirements," said Zimmerman.

FAFSA applications are still open and available for students. Sharps says they will help walk students through the process that have trouble.