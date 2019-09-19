Are driving services like Uber and Lyft safe?

Uber and Lyft are driving services found common in cities and college campuses. Many students from West Virginia University say Uber and Lyft are used after a night of drinking to prevent drinking and driving. However, these driving services can be dangerous as well if you're not smart about using them.

Uber and Lyft make their employees go through background checks before getting hired.

There have been some cases where people have gotten into the wrong car thinking it is their driver. Or there are cases where a person has acted like an Uber or Lyft driver.

Uber and Lyft also makes their driver's go through a background check before getting hired. In addition, neither company ever hires convicted felons.

At the top of the app is your driver's name, the make, model, and color of their car. and their license plate number.

David Richards has been an Uber driver for three years. He says to always check the license plate before getting into a car.

Richards also says Uber has made updates to the app to make it more safe. Now you can have your family or friends track your ride in real time.

