Are hospitals ready to reopen?

Governor Jim Justice released his plans to reopen West Virginia Monday. The first step is to resume operations in hospitals.

Hospitals applied to the Department of Health and Human Resources to begin the first phase of resuming full operations.

“We are taking a phased and deliberate approach to safely allow medical services to resume,” said Vance Jackson, CEO and President of David Health Systems in a press release.

DHS and WVU Medicine will both begin to ease restrictions on elective surgeries starting Tuesday.

DHS staff said the decided to move forward with the plan after Randolph County has shown nominal growth in COVID-19 cases.

But in Monongalia county, where the COVID-19 numbers lead North Central West Virginia, the move could be more risky.

"Our goal has always been to deliver care to anyone who needs it. That is both staying adaptable for a potential surge of patients related to [COVID-19]. But it is making sure that the patients in our state and our region are able to obtain the standard of care," said Dr. Ron Pellegrino, the COO for WVU Medicine.

Dr. Pellegrino says the process to reopen will not be rushed.

"We open tomorrow. But we see a phased approach. In conjunction with what you have seen from the state, from the CMS and from the American College of Surgeons," said Dr. Pellegrino.

But just because we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel does not mean we are safe yet. Dr. Pellegrino cautions to wear masks and continue social distancing. He says the hospital will still have visitation restrictions in place and staff will monitor Monongalia County's numbers.

"We feel an obligation to our entire service area, North Central West Virginia being the primary point, making sure that we are able to respond quickly should we start to turn in an unfavorable direction," said Dr. Pellegrino.