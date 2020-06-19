Are you ready to kick off Summer? The Summer Solstice occurs Saturday, June 20th at 5:43 PM ET

Are you ready for Summer?!

Our Astronomical Summer begins on Saturday, June 20th at 5:43 PM ET.

This is what is known as the Summer Solstice, or when the sun's rays are directly over the Tropic of Cancer located in the Northern Hemisphere. The Earth's orbit around the sun, while rotating, is what gives us seasons and day/night.

During the June solstice, those living in the Northern Hemisphere will receive more than 12 hours of daylight. In fact, here in West Virginia, we will have about 15 hours and 58 minutes of daylight. This is why it is often called "the longest day of the year."

The folks living in the Southern Hemisphere actually begin Winter on this day as they are tilted the furthest away from the sun.

The first full day of summer will be on Sunday, June 21st.