Man who police say robbed Morgantown store at gunpoint in May arrested

A Detroit, Michigan man was arrested after Morgantown Police say he robbed a Boost Mobile store at gunpoint on May 21.

According to a press release from the Morgantown Police Department, officers were notified of an armed robbery that happened at the Boost Mobile store on High Street just after 8:30 p.m. Management told police the employee who reported the robbery was no longer on scene.

Officers say they retrieved video of the incident. The suspect was identified as a black man, of average height and build, wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants with white lettering on the left leg and black tennis shows.

The suspect had a black backpack and was armed with a black and silver semi-automatic handgun, police said.

Detectives continued to investigate the incident and followed up on leads. They were able to identify the suspect in the robbery.

Police and member of the MonMetro Drug Task Force found the suspect just after noon Thursday. They conducted a felony traffic stop on Walnut Street.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Ivan Nelson Jr. was taken into custody.

Nelson has been charged with an outstanding warrant for armed robbery. He was also charged on an outstanding warrant from the MonMetro Drug task Force for possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

He is currently pending arraignment on both charges.