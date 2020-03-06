Arts Walk kicks off with tribute to Women

Arts Walk kicks off tonight.

Locals can stroll through the streets to see the many different sides of Morgantown's art scene.

This Friday's Arts Walk showcases the artistic achievements of women.

It starts at Hoot and Howl, a store featuring works of hundreds of creations from local artisans.

"Tonight we have Atelier Glass Studio from Pittsburgh doing her fused glass and mosaics. We also have Katy from the Table Top Parlor, which is a new business that will be opening up in June in our downtown district," says the store's owner Stephanie Swaim.

24 small businesses participate in Arts Walk.

"It goes everywhere from restaurants who are having specials, to music, to artists being set up in the stores," says Swaim.

"We have great murals down here; we have great musicians who are local; we have great art on display. It's so many business. It's not just tonight, but we have people that display art all the time."

It's held on the first Friday of every month from 6 - 9 p.m.

