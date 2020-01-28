At Harvey Weinstein’s trial, a big role for other accusers

Harvey Weinstein is charged in sexual attacks on two women, but New York City prosecutors are having four more testify about alleged misconduct as part of an effort to portray him as a serial offender.

The same strategy helped convict comedian Bill Cosby at his Pennsylvania molestation retrial in 2018.

Legal experts said that while New York law greatly limits how much a jury can hear about a defendant’s past, uncharged misbehavior, there are circumstances where it is allowed.

Weinstein says any sexual encounters were consensual.

His lawyers have sought to sow doubts about his accusers’ credibility.

