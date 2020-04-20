At least 3 dead in West Virginia house fire

Huntington firefighters found the bodies of two young children and one man Monday morning while responding to a house fire in which ammunition exploded.

The two children were found inside the house and the 30-year-old man was found dead outside, a city spokesman said. One child is unaccounted for. The children’s ages are 8, 3 and 2 but officials did not immediately provide additional details.

Crews who initially responded to the home about 5:30 a.m. said the fire was bad because ammunition inside the home started exploding, news outlets reported. The house partially collapsed and heat from the blaze burned the siding off the house across the street.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.