At least 8 COVID-19 cases in Preston County linked to trips to Myrtle Beach

At least eight cases of COVID-19 in Preston County are connected to trips to Myrtle Beach, according to the county health department.

The health department reported five additional cases Wednesday night.

Health department staff started an investigation and are in the process of identifying close contacts for those involved.

The health department is asking all Preston County residents that have traveled back from Myrtle Beach, any other beach or any crowed vacation destination in the last two weeks to keep others in mind and to try to self quarantine for 14 days upon return.