Attendees spend record amounts at WV State Fair

Organizers of the State Fair of West Virginia say attendees spent record amounts of money on food and carnival rides this year.

State fair organizers said $2.5 million was spent on food and more than $1.1 million went to carnival ride gross sales this year.

A fair official says overall attendance was more than 160,000 at the fair, which was held in August in Greenbrier County.

