Attorney General Morrisey seeking to shutdown a Bridgeport Concrete Contractor

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed a lawsuit seeking to shut down Concrete Technology Incorporated of North Central West Virginia, LLC (CTI of NCWV) for alleged violations of the state's consumer protection law.

The lawsuit alleges that CTI of NCWV and its owners, Scott and Belynda Kirby, performed incomplete or substandard home contracting work in return for money consumers paid.

“Home improvement projects are a big investment, so it’s important consumers get the services they paid for,” Morrisey said. “When companies don’t perform work up to standards and in a satisfactory manner, our Consumer Protection Division will step in and defend consumers.”

Fairmont, Morgantown, Bridgeport and Core residents filed consumer complaints against the company with the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division.

According to the lawsuit, CTI of NCWV entered into at least eight concrete resurfacing contracts in which the consumers paid in full or provided a down payment only to receive incomplete or substandard work that was inconsistent with the terms of the contracts.

The lawsuit says the business allegedly told consumers that it uses products from a similarly named supplier in Florida.

The lawsuit claims no products from the supplier were used in any projects the Attorney General received consumer complaints about.

The Attorney General accuses the company of using unfair practices, failing to provide consumers with proper notice of their three-day right to cancel, failing to begin or complete work by the date promised and failing to substantially perform the home improvement work.

The lawsuit was recently filed in Harrison County Circuit Court. The lawsuit seeks consumer restitution, a court order to shut down the business and prevent its owners from working in other home contracting services and a $5,000 penalty for each violation of the state's Consumer Credit and Protection Act.