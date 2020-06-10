Attorney General Morrisey targets 26 generic drugmakers in multistate lawsuit

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed a lawsuit Wednesday against more than two dozen generic drug manufacturers.

The suit accuses the companies and 10 senior executives of conspiring to unlawfully increase prices on some 80 topical prescriptions, including those used to treat various skin conditions, pains and allergies.

The products involved account for billions of dollars in sales and include generic drugs common to many medicine cabinets, such as creams, gels, lotions, ointments, shampoos and solutions.

“Those who manipulate prices and reduce competition increase the financial burden on families across West Virginia,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Generic drugs are a key aspect of affordable healthcare, and alleged actions such as these selfishly undermine the efforts of so many to keep prices affordable for those in desperate need of prescription drugs. Bad actors must be held accountable.”

The bipartisan lawsuit brought by 51 attorneys general targets generic drugmakers Taro, Perrigo, and Fougera (now Sandoz), along with Mylan Pharmaceuticals, 22 other corporate entities and 10 individual defendants.

Attorney General Morrisey says the companies are accused of entering into unlawful agreements to minimize competition and raise prices on dozens of topical products.

The lawsuit seeks damages, civil penalties and court action to restore competition to the generic drug market.