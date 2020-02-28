W.Va. Attorney General and WVU Financial Aid official share their thoughts on FAFSA and meeting the March 1 deadline

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid deadline is approaching and there are many reasons to fill it out before the West Virginia March 1 deadline, as well as things to avoid.

"It is a way that students can apply for federal financial aid and see what their eligible to receive, but there are also other aid programs that may require FAFSA on file," said the WVU Student Financial Services Assistant Director, Nicole Solomon.

29% of families don't complete the FAFSA according to research done by the student loan company Sallie Mae.

"Do it," Solomon said. "Financial aid is very personal, so your eligibility can change from one year to the next, your eligibility may not be the same as what your brother or sisters was, so you do not know unless you do the application each year," she said.

The application opened on Oct. 1 and can be found on fafsa.gov. Solomon said a key factor is getting the FAFSA done as soon as possible because a lot of the aid is on first come, first serve basis.

However, families still have the opportunity to file and can still submit their FASFA after the deadline, the amount of aid given may just be less.

A lot of personal information is needed for the application, and AG. Patrick Morrisey and Solomon said families will want to steer clear of any possible scams or unnecessary costs.

"There are a lot of third party scammers and entities that want to charge you a lot of money to help get you scholarship money or additional resources," Morrisey said.

Solomon said she's seen websites charge from $75 to $1000.

"Go to a financial aid office and get free help," she said.

Morrisey agreed.

"Take the time and apply using the free application, because it’s going to benefit you," he said.

Sallie Mae provides tips to help through the FAFSA process, and anyone working for financial aid offices are available to answer questions.