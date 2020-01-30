Attorney General alerts job seekers about employment scams

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning job seekers to watch for employment scams when looking for job opportunities, according to a news release.

“The job hunt can be exciting, but don’t take just any offer,” Morrisey said. “Don’t fall prey to those looking to rip you off. Research the employer, verify the intended recipient of personally identifiable information and never give money up front in hopes of landing a dream job.”

The Attorney General's Office says seekers should be particularly cautious of work-at-home positions. Such opportunities may promise flexibility and extra income, but may result in lost time and money.

The Attorney General's Office say additional tips include:

Use extra caution when looking at job ads with generic titles, such as administrative assistant or customer service representative.

-Check the business’ legitimate website or call its verified phone number to make sure the opening is authentic.

-Use caution when advertisements urge candidates to apply immediately and use phrases such as “Teleworking OK,” “Immediate Start” and “No Experience Needed.”

-Do Internet searches for the position. If the same job posting appears in several cities, it may be a scam.

-Be very cautious of any job that asks for personal information or money. Scammers often use the guise of running a credit check, setting up a direct deposit or training costs.

Those who believe they may have been the victim of a fraudulent job posting or wish to report a suspicious listing can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division or visit the office online.