Attorney General warns of utility scams

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges consumers to be wary of impostors who may threaten to shutoff utility service.

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division has received numerous reports this week of impostors using the name of recognizable utilities and the threat of disconnects to steal the consumer’s money or personal, identifiable information. One consumer lost $2,500.

It's important to know that these are scams designed to try to rip you off. Whatever you do, don't provide your personal, identifiable information to them. Call our office if you hear anything, and whatever you do, don't give your personal ID away," say Morrisey.

The state’s largest utilities including American Electric Power, First Energy, Dominion Energy and West Virginia American Water are among others that have announced a suspension of utility shutoffs as consumers cope with fallout from the pandemic.