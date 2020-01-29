Audia's restaurant closes after 17 years

Audia's Restaurant in Nutter Fort closed its doors to the public on Monday.

Audia's closes after 17 years

After seventeen years of business, Audia's restaurant officially closed for good. The restaurant appeared on a Food Network show just eight months ago. The landlord sold the building forcing the restaurant to close.

"I feel for him you know when you have a business like that and like mine, you're tied to it and you're married to it, and it's a hard thing when you have to give it up."

The owner, Mike Audia, says he will now spend time with family and is unclear about what the future holds for the restaurant.