Authorities confirm human remains are those of Aniah Blanchard’s

Authorities on Wednesday confirmed remains found in Alabama are missing 19-year-old college student Aniah Blanchard's. (Source: Facebook/WBRC/Gray News)

On Monday, Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said they had good reason to believe the remains located on County Road 2 near Highway 80 in Shorter are Blanchard’s. The area is less than four miles from Exit 22 on Interstate 85. Law enforcement found the remains several feet into the wood line.

Three people have been charged in connection with the kidnapping case.

Ibraheem Yazeed is charged with first degree kidnapping, and Antwon “Squirmy” Fisher is charged with “providing transportation to Yazeed and disposing of evidence.

David Johnson Jr., who was arrested Monday, is charged with hindering prosecution.

