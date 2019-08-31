Police: 5 killed, multiple injured in Texas shooting; suspect shot and killed

Odessa Police confirmed that five people were killed and a total of 21 people were injured in a mass shooting that spanned between Midland and Odessa, Texas, on Saturday.

A delivery driver said he was shot at as police in Midland and Odessa, TX search for an active shooter. (Source: Denise Perez/CNN)

Police also confirmed that an active shooter was shot and killed Saturday. The suspect was a white male in his 30s.

The victims have not been identified at this time.

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said that three law enforcement officers were shot, including a DPS Trooper, a Midland Police Department officer and an Odessa Police Department officer.

Law enforcement agencies from across the area have assisted with the shooting.

“There is no active shooter at this time. All agencies are investigating reports of possible suspects,” the Midland Police Department wrote on Facebook Saturday evening.

Authorities said there have been reports that there’s a possible second suspect, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

The shooting began as a traffic stop where the suspect opened fire on police.

Gray affiliate KOSA is located in the Music City Mall and were asked to evacuate as they were broadcasting live, reporting on the situation. They are now back on the air.

According to the City of Midland late Saturday afternoon: “We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland. The two vehicles in question are: gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van. Please stay away from these areas and stay indoors.”

USPS recalled its vehicles to help authorities track down a possible suspect.

The Texas Department of Public Safety urged people to avoid I-20 in Odessa, Midland and Big Spring as authorities searched for a suspect.

The City of Odessa also urged the public to stay inside their homes.

