B-UHS changes school counselor department to student services

With a changeover in counselors, Buckhannon-Upshur High School administrators take a new approach with their guidance counselors at the start of the new school year.

"We tried to do something creative and post some jobs that didn't necessarily require a counseling degree but would still be able to help students," said B-UHS principal Eddie Vincent.

Administrators changed the department to Buccaneer Student Services creating new positions for students to get help.

"A dean of students who is a certified counselor and we have two schools counselors and a technology person and then under that we have a school nurse we have community care counselors and therapists that come in," Vincent said.

Officials wanted to recreate and re-invent the way they help students. With the counselor shortage, officials say it was best to try new ways to help students with their mental health and finding a purpose for the future.

"Provide a compass for employment, enlistment or enrollment," Vincent said. "Whatever is next for them."

Vincent says student services is a work in progress but hopes the new approach will mean more to kids.

"There's a lot of needy kids out there and a lot of society in general with a lot of things that are going on," Vincent said. "These are tough jobs, these are all day busy jobs where they're working with kids and families."