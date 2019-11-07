B-UMS teacher receives national Miliken Educator Award

A normal assembly turned life changing Thursday.

The First Lady of West Virginia and State Board of Education members were in attendance to recognize Allman.

"Honestly, I am at a loss for words," said Brian Hallman, the social studies teacher that was awarded the Miliken Educator Award.

"We do this because we want to highlight an unsung hero, but someone that has maximum potential for the future, and has showed excellence every day in the classroom," said Dr. Candace McQueen, CEO of the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching, during the assembly.

Caught by surprise, Allman still managed to inspire his students.

"I am a product of public school education and I am super proud of that. Like I said, we have problems here in Appalachia. We can get through that together and I want you to know that if I can be standing here twenty years later. I hope that you can see if he can do it, so can I," said Allman during his acceptance speech.

"It's great for all of our young people to see. If this young man can do it, then we can do it. They can do it, if we just work together. Stay strong and work as a team in the state of West Virginia," said Miller Hall, the Vice-President of the Board of Education.

Along with the celebration came another surprise, in the form of a $25,000 check.

Allman says he was considering pursuing his doctorate, and this money could be the push to finally chase that goal.

But even on the day he is celebrated, Allman remained humble.

"It is totally overwhelming. It is totally humbling, because I know we have a great staff here at our school and I know how many great teachers are in this school. I know how many great teachers there are in this state and to think I was the one chosen is just amazing," said Allman.