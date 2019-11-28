Marion Co. officials issue BOLO for overdue hunter

A search is underway for an overdue Marion County hunter.

Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management officials say, in a Facebook post, that a hunter, who is in his 70s, went missing around 10 a.m. Thanksgiving eve.

Authorities say he was last seen driving a dark blue 2008 Chevy Colorado with W.Va. license number DV5963.

The vehicle has a purple heart on the front license plate.

If you come in contact with the vehicle, you are asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff's Department.